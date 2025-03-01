Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

