Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 713,608 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,253,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 449,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

