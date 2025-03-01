Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanover Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

