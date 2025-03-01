Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.15 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,461,001. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

