Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 828.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after purchasing an additional 172,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

