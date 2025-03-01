Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

