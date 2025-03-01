Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 107 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

