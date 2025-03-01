Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.07 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,228.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,847.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,728.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

