Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 71,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

