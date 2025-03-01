Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 0.34% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTC. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $167,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Shares of BTC stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

