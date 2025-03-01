Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) SVP Sells $165,138.75 in Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 567,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

