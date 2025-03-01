Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GRNNF opened at $11.45 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

