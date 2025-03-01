Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

