Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GBDC stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

