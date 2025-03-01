Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Trading Up 4.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.89. 94,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 465,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of -441.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.