Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 11,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,026. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

