Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Trading Down 12.1 %
Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 11,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,026. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Global Helium
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.