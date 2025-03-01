Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Glennon Small Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.28.

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile



Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

