Gerard M. Knauer Sells 1,250 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard M. Knauer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $24,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,499.52. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.4 %

LAUR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on LAUR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.