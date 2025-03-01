George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston Company Profile

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. George Weston has a 52 week low of $127.52 and a 52 week high of $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

