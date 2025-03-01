George W. Brochick Sells 8,000 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UTI opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

