George Kao Sells 71,720 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMCI stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

