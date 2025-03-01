General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in General Electric by 92.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

