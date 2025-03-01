General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 505.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26,959.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 552,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $207.22 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

