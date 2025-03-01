Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $498.63 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.68.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $734,419 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

