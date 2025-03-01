Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 1.0 %

GLXZ stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

