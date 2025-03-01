Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 1.0 %
GLXZ stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.31.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
