FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ARQT Issued By HC Wainwright

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARQT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676,295 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 677,627 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,966,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,990,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,377,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 493,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 506,788 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,388.40. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,029 shares of company stock valued at $756,017. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

