Fundamental Global Inc. (FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 17th

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Fundamental Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FGFPP stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Fundamental Global has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.