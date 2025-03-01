Fundamental Global Inc. (FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 17th

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Fundamental Global Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of FGFPP stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Fundamental Global has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.84.
About Fundamental Global
