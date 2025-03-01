FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 1.3% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $128.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.97 and a beta of 2.05. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.