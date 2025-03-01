Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.20 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. This represents a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,540.96. The trade was a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,339. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

