Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of MeiraGTx worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $231,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,309.94. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $150,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,166.63. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Articles

