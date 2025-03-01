Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.86 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

