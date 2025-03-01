Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,528,625. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

SNOW opened at $176.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

