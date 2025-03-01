Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Foran Mining Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

