Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLUT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.88.

Shares of FLUT opened at $280.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,968,000 after buying an additional 1,635,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,812,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $946,681,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $849,474,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

