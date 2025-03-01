Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Durante & Waters LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

