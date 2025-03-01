Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 40,198 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 80,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. First American Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NEE stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

