Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 97 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,373.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,264.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,209.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,378.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,988,764.55. This trade represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

