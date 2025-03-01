Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 2.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.86 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.