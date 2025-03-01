Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $283.07 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $283,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,121.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,909.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,385.94.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

