Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Billion Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159,942 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Stryker worth $1,469,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,392,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $386.55 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

