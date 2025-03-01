Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 78,757 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alibaba Group worth $431,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

NYSE BABA opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

