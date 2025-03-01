Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 160,956 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $913,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $480.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average is $425.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

