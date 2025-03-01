First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director John Lee Mcphearson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director John Lee Mcphearson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.