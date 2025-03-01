First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 91.9% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 512,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,905,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,479.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.