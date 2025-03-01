First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 182,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,367. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.