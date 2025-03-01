First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 182,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,367. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
