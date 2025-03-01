First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14,844.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

