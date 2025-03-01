First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 86.2% in February

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.