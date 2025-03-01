First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 86.2% in February

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

