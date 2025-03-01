First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on March 4th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
