First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lessened by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.34 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

