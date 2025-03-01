First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.